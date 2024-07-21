Queen Camilla turning suspicious of Meghan Markle

The truth behind Meghan Markle’s relationship with Queen Camilla has been brought to light for the very first time.

For those unversed, Meghan Markle has been on the receiving end of a lot of suspicions regarding her motives.

Insight into al of this has been brought to light by a pal of the Queen, during their interview with Vanity Fair.

According to the pal, back in 2022, “She [Camilla] threw a hand of friendship out to Harry and Meghan at various points. When Meghan was going through a difficult time with her own father, Camilla helped navigate things.”

This caused many to view a “budding friendship” among the two, in which the Queen also “went out of her way” to explain.

Similar sentiments have also been revealed by royal commentator Hilary Fordwich.

She explained it to Fox News, “Before Prince Harry’s tell-all autobiography, denigrating his own family, and particularly Camilla, she and Meghan Markle didn’t exactly have a budding friendship, to say the least.”

“Camilla went out of her way to assist Meghan when she was experiencing difficulties with her own father. Charles is said to have also offered Meghan help.”

But with the couple’s Oprah interview led Camilla to the label of “minx” and “ungrateful.”

According to Ms Forwich, “Fast-forward, post Oprah interview, Netflix documentary, ‘Spare’ and numerous interviews, Meghan has been labelled ‘that minx’ and ‘ungrateful’ by Camilla who was suspicious from the get-go of Meghan’s motives.”

“Many say they actually never enjoyed a close relationship. The suspicion is Camilla had been finding it tough to believe Meghan would sacrifice her ‘career and independence’ to serve silently behind her man as a team player devoted to the monarchy.”