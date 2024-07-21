King Charles latest health update revealed as he plans longer summer break

King Charles is reportedly planning to enjoy a longer summer break in Scotland amid his cancer treatment, the monarch’s aides have revealed.



According to a report by The Mail on Sunday, per Hello Magazine, the King is expected to enjoy an extended summer break in Scotland as he is set to resume the royal tradition once adopted by his late mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The publication, citing King Charles aides, has claimed that the monarch is expected to staying at the Castle of Mey, and either Birkhall or Balmoral.

Last year, Prince William and Harry’s father opted for a different approach, choosing to return to London early and departed for his postponed state visit to France with Queen Camilla in late September.

Following his longer break, King Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake an Autumn Tour in October 2024.

This will include Royal Visits to Australia and Samoa, where they will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.

The King and Queen will visit Australia at the invitation of the Australian Government, where their programme will feature engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.