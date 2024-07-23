Prince Harry plans to ditch Meghan Markle on his special day for key visit

Prince Harry has reportedly planned a month-long trip sans his ‘beloved’ wife Meghan Markle as Duke set to visit UK to be with his estranged family.



As per a recent report, the Duke of Sussex wants to mark his 40th birthday with his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles, and rest of the family members.

A source close to Harry has revealed that he is eager to reconnect with his father, and aunt Princess Anne, and spend time with friends, to celebrate his milestone birthday.

However, the insider spilt that Harry will be travelling solo as Meghan Markle has no plans to join her husband in his home country, where she has vowed to never put her foot again after Megxit, as revealed by the Duchess' 'mouth-piece' Omid Scobie.

Speaking to Closer, the insider claimed, "Harry is going to have to return to the UK solo as it makes sense for him to take a longer trip.”

“He's convinced that if he spends a longer period of time there, he'll have a better chance to reconnect with his family,” the source added.

They went on to share that Harry is “very anxious to go home and see his dad, catch up with his friends for his birthday in September and also pay a visit to his aunt, Princess Anne."