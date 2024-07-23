Sania Mirza provides much-awaited sneak peek into her life

A series of pictures posted by Indian tennis player Sania Mirza with her son, friends and family. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has once again graced the picture-and-video-sharing site with an insight of her life, a much-awaited update for her fans and followers.

The latest Instagram post was a glance on what lies in her phone’s camera roll.

The 37-year-old has a large fan following who is always interested in seeing Mirza's day-to-day activities as she is mostly willing to share.

However, it had been a while since she posted about her time out with friends and family, especially during her break from social media when she travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj last month.

Mirza's latest Instagram showed tennis player enjoying and spending her time well.

Captioning the post “Unrolling the B-roll” with a couple of camera emojis, the athlete chose to upload portraits of herself, a few pictures with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, a few clicks with friends and acquaintances and a few random aesthetic clicks the star captured herself.

It is apparent from the pictures that Mirza and her son, Izhaan, have a close bond as many of the clicks included her son captured with her.

Perhaps the most heartwarming of pictures is the last click in the post where Mirza's son, Izhaan, is seen sharing a sweet moment with Indian singer and songwriter, Ananya Birla.