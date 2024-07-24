Tori Spelling reflects on final heartfelt conversation with Shannen Doherty

Tori Spelling reveals how much grateful she feels after her final conversation with Shannen Doherty before her sorrowful demise.



In the new episode of her podcast 90210MG, the 51-year-old actress said that she has ost her loved ones in the past and she wanted to learn from those heartbreaking experiences.

Tori said to her so-host Jennie Garth, "I've had a lot of death in my life, and I don't believe in regrets.”

She went on to say, “But I have a lot of regrets that I didn't have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation."

“I feel like she and I had that, and I'm super grateful for that," the Scary Movie actress added.

Moreover, Jennie took a moment to acknowledge that Tori had a chance to talk with their former costar.

Jennie said, “I was thinking definitely of you, Tor, and how happy you must have been to have that time with her and to have that sort of just reconnection on a deeper level as both of you matured and grown and learned so much,” she shared.

Tori replied, “I wished that I had had that opportunity because I didn't really get to sit down and have like [a] heartfelt conversation with her recently, but I was very glad that you did.”

It is pertinent to mention that Doherty breathed her last on July 14 at the age of 53 after years of battle with breast cancer.