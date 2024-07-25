 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK home untouched after sad eviction

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Frogmore Cottage remains vacant

July 25, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lovely royal abode in the UK remains unoccupied, says a source.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were evicted from their home after moving the US, solely call California their residence.

A Palace official said: "During the year, Frogmore Cottage has remained empty.

"I don't think, at this point, I would speculate on who will be the future occupants of the cottage."

It was reported that the cottage will be taken over by Prince Andrew, brother of King Charles

He added: "The Sovereign Grant has been fully reimbursed for the refurbishment costs of Frogmore cottage when it was initially provided to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and, therefore, there is no cost to the Sovereign Grant other than some routine maintenance, but it would be required for any of the buildings."

