Firerose speaks up after Billy Ray Cyrus' scandalous audio leak

Firerose has broken her silence on a viral audio of her estranged husband Billy Ray Cyrus that has driven social media and his family into a frenzy.



“This week has been monumental in many ways and I’m so appreciative of the outpouring of support,” Firerose, 35, wrote on her Instagram story on Friday.

“There are so many great experts, books & resources on healing. I promise there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. Dr. Ramani is a great place to start.”

The statement comes two days after Cyrus, 62, was exposed via an audio leak of his heated conversation with Firerose, with whom he's headed for a divorce after less than a year of marriage.

“Now I’m really f****** pissed. You once again showed me you will not listen. I don’t know who the f–k you think you are but you will not f–king listen,” he said.

In the audio shared by Daily Mail, Cyrus was also heard calling his estranged wife 'selfish b****' who isn’t 'real smart.'

“You cannot continue to walk all over me and think that I’m going to go out in public with your dumb a** and f****** have you do this s*** anywhere you want in front of whomever,” he said.

He was also heard speaking of his popstar daughter, Miley Cyrus, in a condescending way after the famed father-daughter duo got distanced following his divorce from her mother, Tish Cyrus, after 26 years of marriage.