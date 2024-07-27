Brad Pitt appears somber at F1 practice amid Angelina Jolie legal battle

Brad Pitt attended the Formula One practice in Belgium on Friday amidst his ongoing legal battle with his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.



During his appearance, Pitt opted for tinted glass and a long-sleeved white shirt, looking deep in thoughts, as per Daily Mail report.

The actor, who has been embroiled in a lengthy legal dispute with Jolie over their co-owned Chateau Miraval winery, is in Belgium ahead of his upcoming film F1.

Pitt and Jolie, who ended their marriage in 2016, have been in conflict since Jolie sold her half of the winery for 67 million dollars in October 2021 without the actor’s consent.

Photos captured Pitt claim he has no intention of dropping the lawsuit. They argue that the dispute is standard business matter over property intended for their children’s inheritance.

However, sources close to the actress refute these claims, stating, “Pitt is the one suing Angelina, yet he somehow thinks he can say she's fighting him. She's the one out there saying they should focus on healing their family and he should drop his relentless attacks on her, but he's refusing.”