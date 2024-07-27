'Rings of Power' to show romance between good & evil?

In season one, a hint of romance was in the air between Galadriel and Halbrand (Sauron). Now, the actors tease the season two of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will further explore it.



Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con, Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers were asked by a fan a question which was on “on behalf of fan fiction writers” about the chances of seeing the on-screen chemistry of the characters.

The query sparked a discussion between the pair about whether they could give an answer. After a brief debate, the 31-year-old said, “I think we will,” prompted a wave of joy from the crowd.

In the meantime, the trailer of the second season was also shown at the festival showing the rings taking a big part in their owners' decisions.

“Sauron sees himself as master of all Middle-earth,” says Galadriel at the start of the teaser. “He seeks to rule it not only through conquest but by bending the minds of all its peoples to his own and for that he needs not armies but rings.”