 
Geo News

'Rings of Power' to show romance between good & evil?

Actors tease the romance in season two of 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'

By
Web Desk
|

July 27, 2024

Rings of Power to show romance between good & evil?
'Rings of Power' to show romance between good & evil?

In season one, a hint of romance was in the air between Galadriel and Halbrand (Sauron). Now, the actors tease the season two of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will further explore it.

Appearing at San Diego Comic-Con, Morfydd Clark and Charlie Vickers were asked by a fan a question which was on “on behalf of fan fiction writers” about the chances of seeing the on-screen chemistry of the characters.

The query sparked a discussion between the pair about whether they could give an answer. After a brief debate, the 31-year-old said, “I think we will,” prompted a wave of joy from the crowd.

In the meantime, the trailer of the second season was also shown at the festival showing the rings taking a big part in their owners' decisions.

“Sauron sees himself as master of all Middle-earth,” says Galadriel at the start of the teaser. “He seeks to rule it not only through conquest but by bending the minds of all its peoples to his own and for that he needs not armies but rings.”

Lady Gaga leaves fans disappointed with Olympic opening ceremony gig video
Lady Gaga leaves fans disappointed with Olympic opening ceremony gig
Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step after criticism video
Kate Middleton, Prince William take big step after criticism
Meghan Markle regrets marrying Prince Harry six years after marriage? video
Meghan Markle regrets marrying Prince Harry six years after marriage?
Jessica Chastain turns heads in gorgeous blue dress as she steps out in Paris
Jessica Chastain turns heads in gorgeous blue dress as she steps out in Paris
'Star Wars' items fetch millions in auction
'Star Wars' items fetch millions in auction
Mexican singers Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar tie the knot
Mexican singers Christian Nodal & Ángela Aguilar tie the knot
Alec Baldwin wife likes fame, forces him to do reality show
Alec Baldwin wife likes fame, forces him to do reality show
Halsey lovingly reacts to Britney Spears' hurtful post over 'Lucky' music video video
Halsey lovingly reacts to Britney Spears' hurtful post over 'Lucky' music video