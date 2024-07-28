Disappointing end for Pakistan swimmers at Paris Olympics

Pakistan's swimmers Ahmed Durrani (left) and Jehanara Nabi in this undated photos. — Instagram/@ahmeddurran1/@jehanaranabi

Pakistani swimmers Ahmed Durrani and Jehanara Nabi met with a highly disappointing end at the Paris Olympics 2024 as they failed to advance to the next round in their respective categories.

In the men's 200-meter freestyle, Durrani finished last in his heat, clocking a time of 1 minute and 58.67 seconds.

He could not maintain his personal best timing, which is 1 minute 55 seconds in the 200-meter freestyle.

He finished 25th out of 25 swimmers, finishing 11 seconds behind the last swimmer to qualify for the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Jehanara Nabi's journey in the women's 200-meter freestyle swimming competition ended, as she finished 26th out of 30 swimmers.

She could not reach the top 16 in the 200-meter freestyle swimming competition. She finished third among the seven players in her heat.

On Saturday, shooters Gulfam Joseph and Kishmala Talat made a poor start at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Joseph, participating in the 10-metre air pistol competition, failed to qualify for the final round. He finished in 22nd position out of 33 shooters. Joseph scored 571 points out of 600.

Meanwhile, Kishmala could not advance to the final round of the 10-meter air pistol event. The Pakistani shooter scored a total of 567 points across six series.

Kishmala and Gulfam Joseph will now participate in the mixed-team event on July 29.

Kishmala's real hopes at the Olympics lie in the women's 25m pistol events.

It must be noted Pakistan have fielded seven athletes in the global event and they are accompanied by 11 officials.