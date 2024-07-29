 
Commentator removed from Paris Olympics panel for this sexist remark

Bob Ballard commented about Australia’s swimmers after they won women’s 4x100m freestyle relay gold

By
AFP
|
Web Desk
|

July 29, 2024

Commentator Bob Ballard seen in this undated image.—swimming.org/file
Television broadcaster Eurosport on Sunday removed a commentator from its Paris Olympics coverage after he made a sexist remark during the swimming competition.

Bob Ballard made the comment about Australia’s swimmers after they won the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay gold on Saturday. 

In a clip that went viral on social media, Ballard said: "Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like... hanging around, doing their make-up." Ballard’s co-commentator, Lizzie Simmonds, called the remark "outrageous."

"During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment," Eurosport said in a statement.

"To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect." There was no immediate reaction from Ballard.

