Selena Gomez responds to plastic surgery rumors: 'Leave me alone'

Selena Gomez has once again dismissed the rumors that she had undergone cosmetic surgery.

On July 27, the 32-year-old songstress responded to a TikTok video shared by a physician's assistant working in a Florida plastic surgeon's office that addressed the rumors.

"Honestly," Gomez commented on the video, "I hate this."

The Calm Down hitmaker clarified that she was "on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That’s it. Leave me alone."

In the video, Marissa Barrionuevo shared two pictures of the Gomez – before and after receiving cosmetic treatment.

"I think she's been through so much in her life, especially medically related, so I don't think it's fair to speculate whether or not she's gotten cosmetic things done," said Marissa in the clip. "At the end of the day, let's just leave her be."

PA later apologized to Gomez in a follow-up video, expressing her hope that the actress “does not hate” her now.

"I adore you," the video creator said. "I really do mean the best, so I apologise if this rubbed you the wrong way in any way whatsoever."

“You don't owe it to anyone to tell us why you don't look the same as when you did when you were a teenage or in your twenties,” she continued.

The Only Murders in the Building star seemed to accept the apology. "I love you," she replied in a comment shared on July 28.

"Not about you. I just get sad sometimes,” Gomez added.

