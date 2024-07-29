Shahid Afridi displeased over India's indecision to play Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Ex-skipper Shahid Afridi. — X/@TheRealPCB





Shahid Afridi says Pakistan visited India despite threats.

India hasn't so far expressed willingness to play in Pakistan.

Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy in Feb-March.

Former cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi on Monday expressed displeasure over the Indian team's indecision to play the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan, saying if the Men in Blue do not want to come to Pakistan, then they shouldn't.



"We have visited several Indian cities even in difficult situations and despite the threats," said the ex-skipper while speaking to media persons in Karachi.

Pakistan is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy from February to March next year. However, the Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan and play their matches on a neutral venue, The News reported citing a report published by Sports Tak on July 6.

“While the details of the tournament have not yet been discussed, it is highly unlikely that the Indian team will travel to Pakistan. Ultimately, the decision rests with the Indian government. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board plans to raise this issue at the upcoming ICC meeting in Sri Lanka this month,” Sports Tak quoted a source as saying.

However, Pakistan's cricket board stands firm on its stance to host all matches in the country despite rumours of a neutral venue or plan B.



The board is currently busy in preparations for hosting the eight teams at three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — with India's all matches planned in Lahore.

The PCB has also allocated Rs12.80 billion for the upgradation of three stadiums. Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena and Rawalpindi's International Cricket Stadium will be elevated ahead of the marquee event.

If India decides not to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, then Pakistan will not go to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup which the Blues will co-host with Sri Lanka, sources told Geo News last week.

The event will mark the return of the Champions Trophy after a gap of eight years, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.

In today's media interaction, Shahid Afridi, while responding to a query regarding his son-in-law pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, said that he would often seen scolding Shaheen "with less words of praise".

"I have stopped commenting on cricket as my observations are taken negatively," he said, replying to another question.