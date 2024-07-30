Cricket Australia begins Women's Ashes Test countdown with iconic photos

Australia captain Alyssa Healy (left) and vice-captain Tahlia McGrath pose for historic Women's Ashes Day-Night Test Match. — Cricket Australia/File

Cricket Australia has unveiled some iconic photos that show how Australia captain Alyssa Healy and vice-captain Tahlia McGrath are gearing up for the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the countdown to the historic Women's Ashes Day-Night Test Match commences.

Healy and McGrath accompanied each other at the MCG on Monday night to celebrate the six-month milestone until Australia and England face off in the inaugural day-night Test at the venue.



The Test will begin from January 30 and continue till February 2, 2025.

The momentous match coincides with the 90th anniversary of the first ever women's Test Match at the MCG, which took place during the Australia-England series in 1934-35.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy poses with a bat. — Cricket Australia/File

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said: "We can't wait to play the first-ever day-night Test at MCG. It's going to be a special occasion as we honour the 90th anniversary of the first women's Test series under lights at this iconic venue.

"We are preparing for a big summer including the ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, white ball series at home against New Zealand and India culminating with the multi-format Ashes series. We hope the Australian fans get behind us as we take on some tough rivals this summer."

Australia captain Alyssa Healy (left) and vice-captain Tahlia McGrath pose for historic Women's Ashes Day-Night Test Match. — Cricket Australia/File

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley looked forward to the "brilliant" Australian Women's team's "historic first day-night Test at the world-renowned venue" in just six months.

Hockley expressed gratitude to the Victorian government and the MCG for their support and said that this series "promises to be a landmark occasion for Australian sport."

MCG CEO Stuart Fox said: "The MCG hosted the first-ever international Test Match in 1877, the first-ever One-Day International match in 1971 and saw over 86,000 for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final between Australia and India in 2020.

Australia vice-captain Tahlia McGrath poses with a ball. — Cricket Australia/File

"Now we have the opportunity to host our first-ever day-night Test which is sure to become another important moment in the MCG's storied history.

"It is extremely special that this milestone falls with a Women's Ashes Test, a series beloved at the MCG, and while marking the 90th anniversary of hosting our first Women's Test."