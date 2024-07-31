Meghan Markle gets stunning advice related to Kate Middleton amid Harry's fear

Meghan Markle gets stunning advice related to Kate Middleton amid Harry's fears

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have had a strained relationship with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, in recent years have received a sweet advice for healing rift with the royals.



The sweet advice has come from royal expert Robert Hardman.

The author of Charles III: New King, New Court, The Inside Story has claimed that there is one thing that the California-based royals could do that may help finally end the longstanding feud.

The Mirror, quoted Hardman claiming that a way of "normalising" things would be to visit the UK this summer, with Meghan and Harry bringing their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The royal expert recommended Harry "come over with Meghan, with the children, privately, for a few days maybe in the summer".

He further said, "Once that happens it's not such big news when it happens again. Then you start to get somewhere".

The fresh advice for Meghan and Harry came as the Duke is reportedly "anxiously" planning a "month-long" trip to UK to visit his family without Meghan and his children.

However, Harry has expressed his fear about bringing Meghan Markle back to the UK

In an interview recently, Prince Harry said, “It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read.

"And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."