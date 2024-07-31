Kate Middleton feared being overshadowed by Diana before inheriting her title

Kate Middleton considered refusing the title of Princess of Wales as she feared comparisons with the late Princess Diana, a new book has revealed.



According to royal author Robert Jobson, Kate was stressed out before inheriting the title as she was aware that it would come with a lot of scrutiny.

It is pertinent to mention here that now-Queen Camilla had also declined the use of Diana’s title to avoid public scrutiny and Kate wanted to follow in her footsteps.

"In marrying the elder son of Prince Charles, Catherine was aware she'd one day have to tread in her late mother-in-law's footsteps—but the prospect of becoming the Princess of Wales held little appeal,” the author revealed.

He added in his book, Catherine, Princess of Wales, "She knew she'd inevitably be compared with Diana, whose untimely death had provoked such a tsunami of anger and grief. And she was right.”

"The similarities and differences between the two women were dissected ad infinitum, and even discussed in the royal household,” he added.

However, she eventually decided to use the title with the author claiming that “enough time had passed to make the title more palatable, and Catherine had been on the world stage long enough to be appreciated for her own qualities."