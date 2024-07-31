 
July 31, 2024

Brie Larson knows Marvel's future: 'I can't tell you'

After Robert Downey Jr.'s entry, Marvel's future is looking promising and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) suggests she knows what's coming next however teases she cannot spill it.

"I just loved being with those ladies so much,” the actress said about her The Marvels co-stars. "And I think that the sentiment of it is so right to me and is much more where I'm at in my life, which is, there's no one superhero that can save us."

She continued, "It takes all kinds of people that have their own special skill sets and the ability to understand that the brink of disaster cannot be stopped by one. It's all of us coming together. So that feels really right to me."

Teasing at the end, she said, "And you know, as for the future, there's things that I know, but I can't tell you."

Elsewhere in the interview with The Playlist's Bingeworthy podcast, Brie expressed shock at the news of Robert returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

"I want to be clear. I was just with Kevin [Feige]. It was like that same day," she continued. "And he was like, 'Oh yeah, we’re doing a thing at Comic-Con.' He did not say that at all! Not at all!"

