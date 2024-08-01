Adele reveals reason behind 'working out like an athlete' ahead of Munich show

Adele reveals that she has been working out like an athlete to get in shape for her Munich residency.

It is pertinent to mention that the Grammy winner kicked off her 10-date run at the custom built Munich Messe stadium on Friday.

According to Daily Mail, Hello hitmaker has been "working out like an athlete" to get in shape for her Munich residency.

While speaking to one of her recent 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency shows, she stated, "I am back at my gym grind like nobody's business, I am doing two or three sessions a day. The reason that I am working out like I'm an athlete again is because that stage is enormous.”

Furthermore, Adele takes it to Instagram to showcase her “Adele in Munich Merchandise” while she stood against a black and yellow bus.



Moreover, she wrote in caption, “Spice Up Your Life,” while leaving fans excited as one of them wrote, “Be right there” with lots of red hearts.

As per the publication, after the conclusion of her Vegas residency in November, the 36-year-old superstar is planning to take things easy and spend quality time with her sports agent partner Rich Paul and her 11-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-spouse Simon Konecki.