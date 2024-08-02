 
Geo News

Is Colombia safer than UK for Prince Harry and Meghan?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will visit Colombia, which is hosting a conference on Ending Violence Against Children

By
Web Desk
|

August 02, 2024

A royal expert has raised question over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming four-day visit to Colombia later this summer.

The California-based royal couple are invited to the country by the vice president, Francia Marquez.

They will spend time in the capital Bogata, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali.

The Vice President of Colombia issued a statement which reads, “I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country.”

Harry and Meghan’s upcoming tour to Colombia has been revealed days after Prince Harry expressed concerns for the safety of his wife Meghan Markle and their children in UK.

Sharing the statement on his X, formerly Twitter handle, royal expert Cameron Walker tweeted, “NEW: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit Colombia, which is hosting a conference on Ending Violence Against Children.

“Both the US and UK governments advise against all but essential travel to parts of the country. Prince Harry recently said he refuses to bring his family to the UK because he cannot keep them safe there. Is Colombia safer than the UK for Prince Harry and Meghan?”

He further said, “I understand both Prince Harry and Meghan will be given a full security detail for the entirety of their visit alongside Colombia’s Vice President Márquez.”

