Hugh Jackman shares heart aching news

Hugh Jackman shared heartbreaking news about a devastating loss with his fans.

Deadpool & Wolverine actor, Jackman shared his sorrow on Instagram regarding how his influential music teacher Brian Buggy passed away.

He posted a monochrome picture of Brian Buggy leading an orchestra and paid his tribute by writing the caption, “I want to pay tribute to Brian, OAM, He was in charge of music at Knox High School. He taught me, and literally thousands of students across the years, a deep love and joy for music”.

He noted a lesson he has learned from Buggy as well, and said, “That love has stayed with me all my life. His lessons were filled with humour and he effortlessly held a room in the palm of his hand. To Brian's family, I send my deepest condolences, immense respect and unending gratitude”.

It is pertinent to mention that Brian worked as the Director of Music at Knox High School from 1975 until 2007. After that he joined the Sydney Youth Orchestra Philharmonic as a conductor.

The Sydney Youth Orchestra also paid tribute to Buggy and shared a heartfelt statement, “Brian will be remembered for his generosity, wit, vast musical knowledge, and passion for teaching, along with a love of a good piece of cake and a chat”.

They concluded by saying, "Through a life dedicated to music and education, his legacy extends across Australia and around the world, living on through the many thousands of young people impacted by his work."