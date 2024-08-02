Pakistani youth teams qualify for semi-finals in Norway Cup

The Muslim Hands FC players pose for a photograph after qualifying for the semi-finals. — Reporter

KARACHI: Continuing their impressive journey in the ongoing Norway Cup 2024, the Pakistani Youth teams — U15 side from Better Future and U17 side from Muslim Hands FC — made their way into the semi-finals of their respective competitions.

In a breathtaking match, the Pakistan Street Child Football Team defeated Germany’s JSG Leintal 3-2. The Green Shirts won the match by scoring a last-minute winner.

A brace was scored by Mohammad Kashif while Mohammad Junaid netted one goal as celebrations erupted among the Pakistani community in Norway following the victory.

The U17 team will now face Norway’s Forde IL in the first semi-final which will be played later today.

On the other hand, the U15 team named Better Future Pakistan thumped Norway’s Forde IL 1 3-0 in the quarter-final and made their way to the semi-final.

Subhan Karim scored twice while Shahbaz Ali found the back of the once as the Pakistani side qualified for the semis.

They will now face Norway’s Varegg Fotball 1 in the semi-final in U15 category later today.

It is worth mentioning that in Norway Cup 2023, Muslim Hands FC lost the final on penalties 10-9 against Sola FK. They were undefeated throughout the tournament and defeated all the teams they faced by big margins.

The Pakistani team scored a total of 28 goals in Norway Cup 2023 and conceded only three and proved that they are capable of not just winning the matches, but winning them with a high score line.