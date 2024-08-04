 
Meghan Markle to mark her birthday with key political move?

Meghan Markle will show her stance with Kamala Harris in US elections

August 04, 2024

Meghan Markle is all set to mark her 43th birthday with a special politics shoutout.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is celebrating her big day is Sunday, is eagerly waiting to endorse Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams notes: "One thing I do see that will come pretty soon, because of the election in the United States, Meghan is very soon I suspect to endorse Kamala Harris.”

He told The Sun: "And I think that's absolutely pivotal, because there's been speculation for such a long time that she might choose some form of politics.

Adding of Meghan, Mr Fitzwilliams said: “Whether or not the Democratic party would welcome her, and in what way she could be useful to them is quite another matter, especially with the title.”

"I think she was thrilled when President Biden had Kamala Harris as his running mate.

"It's only logical to see this, I think, coming very, very soon, and it will be very interesting to see whether she gets involved in the campaign, and if so, in what way?

"I think we can definitely see an endorsement coming, and I think that will be very soon. The possibility of a political career has always been there. It's always been talked about. She's always been very articulate on issues, especially those dealing with race gender equality, and so on, which are big issues, especially in the Democratic Party,” he noted.

