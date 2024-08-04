What's ICC budget for Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan?

The ICC Champions Trophy. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a budget of nearly $70 million for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year.



The country is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy from February to March 2025.



The ICC has sent the complete schedule to the teams' boards participating in the competition. The schedule includes activities for the support period, match fixtures, warm-up matches, and other activities.

The ICC has also shared the schedule with broadcasters. After consulting with all the boards, the ICC will finalise the proposals.

According to sources, if the opening ceremony is approved, the curtain-raiser event is likely to be held in Karachi, while the closing ceremony of the Champions Trophy will take place in Lahore.

At the ICC's annual meeting, a budget of approximately USD 70 million was approved, covering all expenses incurred during the support period.

The support period for the Champions Trophy has been scheduled from February 12 to 18, with the trophy matches to be played from February 19 to March 9.

March 10 has been set as a reserve day for the final of the tournament.

The support period window has been designated for warm-up matches, media activities, and promotional events. All activities during the support period will be determined in consultation between the ICC and PCB.

The ICC will decide on the warm-up matches in consultation with all teams. Upon approval, each team will be able to play a maximum of two warm-up matches, which will also be held in three cities — Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently busy in preparations for hosting the eight teams at three venues — Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore — with India's all matches planned in Lahore.

The PCB has also allocated Rs12.80 billion for the upgradation of three stadiums as Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi's National Bank Cricket Arena and Rawalpindi's International Cricket Stadium will be elevated ahead of the marquee event.

The event will mark the return of the Champions Trophy after a gap of eight years, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.