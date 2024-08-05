Prince Harry faces dilemma over writing ‘Spare’ sequel amid rift with Royals

Prince Harry is reportedly facing a dilemma as he is being pressured to write a sequel to his bombshell memoir, Spare, which was UK's best-selling book last year with more than 700,000 copies sold.



According to Heat Magazine, the Duke’s publisher is "putting a ton of pressure on him" to reveal “salacious details” on the royal in the Spare follow-up.

However, Harry knows that if he writes another book exposing more secrets of the Royal family, it would be the end of his relationship with them with no chance of reconciliation.

"It's got to be a tough spot for Harry to be in, because the publisher is putting a ton of pressure on him to deliver some more salacious details on the royals,” a source told the publication.

“It's not exactly like his family have been very forgiving, so no doubt there's some feeling on Harry’s part that he’s got nothing left to lose.

"But if he wants any chance of a relationship, he'd be a fool to cave. The royals still can't believe some of the things Harry said in his book, and it will go down in history as one of the biggest betrayals of the monarchy in modern memory.

“For him to rub salt in the wounds again for his own personal gain would send him so far into the doghouse that there'd be no way back - it would ruin any chance of reconciliation."

The insider also mentioned that Harry is struggling to write Spare Part 2 because he doesn't have enough content, despite suggesting otherwise in a past interview.

"The harsh reality is that there's very little to include at this point besides his experience of being ostracised by the royals," they said.