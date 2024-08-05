Omid Scobie reacts as Meghan Markle, Prince Harry launch new campaign

Omid Scobie reacts as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry launch new campaign

Royal expert Omid Scobie has expressed his views over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newly launched campaign where they vowed “no more” allowing social media companies to prioritize profit over children’s safety.



Harry and Meghan, along with their philanthropic organization, the Archewell Foundation, announced the launch of the Parents’ Network, available for the first time for parents to join in the US, UK and Canada following the success of a two-year pilot program.

The Archewell Foundation and parents from the pilot program have unveiled the “No Child Lost to Social Media” campaign to help tell their stories.

This initiative advocates for social media platforms to prioritize safety in their design as parents alone cannot fully protect their children from risks due to the inherently dangerous design of these products.

Commenting on it, the author of Endgame tweeted, “A much-needed initiative!”

“Millions of children every day suffer from the harmful effects of social media—from mental health struggles to suicide—and it’s so important for parents to have access to the right resources and support as they navigate it all,” Scobie further said.