Meghan Markle to turn 'unmatchable' as Royals 'need oxygen'

Meghan Markle is easily able to attract attention towards herself as The Royal Family goes through a turmoil, says an expert.



The Duchess of Sussex, who reently dropped a bombshell interview with CBS where she spoke about her suicide struggles, will easily be able to make more headlines with key members of the Royal Family have taken a temporary backseat.

Expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: “The problem with Royal Family at the moment is that they are simply not able to do something which attracts attention on the same level – and attention is important if you’re royal.”



“There’s little doubt there is a vacuum. One’s really talking about really high profile royals.



“Of course, the Princess Royal and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and others do sterling work and carry out visits abroad.

“But they are not particularly high profile and I don’t think they particularly want to be.

Speaking about the Royals, Richard added: “The institution does need this oxygen.

“There’s also no doubt that Harry and Meghan discovered this in what I would describe as their faux royal tour to Nigeria.”

He said: “It’s going to take an enormous amount of publicity and the Royal Family will not be able to match that in any way that I can foresee.”

