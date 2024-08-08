 
Nadal to skip US Open due to fitness concerns

22-times Grand Slam winner recently competed at Paris Olympics where he lost to Novak Djokovic

By
Reuters
|

August 08, 2024

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center on August 4, 2021. — USA TODAY Sports
Rafael Nadal has decided not to participate in the US Open due to concerns about his fitness, the Spaniard said on Wednesday.

For Nadal, who won the most recent of his four US Open titles in 2019, this marks the second consecutive year he has sat out the year's final Grand Slam.

"Writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year's US Open a place where I have amazing memories," the 38-year-old Nadal said in a post on X.

"I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don't think I would be able to give my 100% this time."

The 22-times Grand Slam winner recently competed at the Paris Olympics where he lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the second round of the singles competition and reached the quarter-finals of the doubles with Carlos Alcaraz.

