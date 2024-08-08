Ryan Reynolds on what's next for his character after 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds spilled the beans on his future as Deadpool.



Following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Reynolds revealed in an interview with Collider that if he'll ever wear his Deadpool suit again.

The film, which has become the highest-grossing R-rated movie in Hollywood history, was designed as a self-contained story without setting up future Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects.

Reynolds explained that director Shawn Levy created the film as a "complete experience."

"I would say Shawn made it pretty clear, and I think in the most loving way because, talk about the greatest uptown problem any human beings could have is a studio like that saying, ‘What's next?’ or, ‘How can we make something else?’" he said.

Reynolds added, "But this movie was made as a complete experience. It wasn't meant to be a commercial for another movie. It wasn't meant to be any of that stuff. I get a great deal of joy making a movie like that."

However, he admitted, " I have no idea if I'll ever wear that Deadpool suit again. I hope I do, but I don't know. Right now's the time to just kind of hang it up for a bit and see what happens next."