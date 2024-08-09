Kate Middleton ‘frustrated' as Meghan Markle could take ‘burden off shoulder'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have done wonders had they still been a part of the monarchy.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently living in the US, could have supported Prince William and Kate Middleton amid their downtime with Royal duties.

Speaking to Fabulous, royal expert Phil Dampier said: “All of a sudden, the slimmed-down monarchy by default is looking very slim, so they are thin on the ground, and obviously, were they still working royals, Harry and Meghan could have taken up a lot of the slack.

“So it is frustrating,” he added.

“But we are where we are, and in some ways, you know, we're going to have to wait until George, Charlotte, and Louis are another 10 years older before they can start performing duties.

“And in the meantime, it's going to be difficult.

“Harry and Meghan could have taken a great weight off their shoulders, and certainly the late Queen had massive plans for Harry and Meghan

He continued: “Now that they [have] set up as this kind of rival court, they will obviously hope that things they do don't overlap what William's doing.

“He's [William’s] got events with the Earthshot Prize that he's involved in in South Africa later in the year, and Harry, of course, has got his Invictus Games, so as long as they don't directly clash in terms of dates, and try and score points off each other, and they're not directly competing in the same field, I think they can carry on.

“But it's just tragic that it's come to this, that they're doing their own thing,” he noted.