‘Pride of nation': Pakistan heaps praise on Arshad Nadeem for ending Olympic medal drought

Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan celebrates after winning gold and setting a new Olympic record. — Reuters

Pakistan on Friday showered praise on javelin ace Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold in the mega event after a hiatus of 40 years and shattering Olympic record with his 92.97 meters massive throw.



Felicitating Nadeem, President Asif Ali Zardari said: “Arshad Nadeem! You are the pride of the entire nation. The triumph of Nadeem is the victory of the entire nation."



The president said that setting the new Olympic record and the longest javelin throw were great achievements.

“You made us proud by winning a medal for Pakistan in the Paris Olympics.”

Heaping praise on Nadeem for setting new Olympic record, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said: “History made.”

“Pakistan’s first Olympic men’s javelin champion, Arshad Nadeem@ArshadOlympian1 brings home a historic #gold medal at #Paris2024! You've made the whole nation proud young man.”

The armed forces of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and services chiefs congratulated the nation over the great achievement of Nadeem.



Extending her felicitations to Nadeem, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said: “Arshad Nadeem has won not only the gold medal but the nation’s heart [via his outstanding performance during the Paris Olympics]”

The star athlete proved his superiority by setting a record of 92.97 metres throw in the Olympics, she added.

On behalf of the Sindh government, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab announced a cash award of Rs50 million for Nadeem over setting the new Olympic record.



Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi also congratulated Nadeem and said: “The whole nation is proud of you for the historic success.”

“Winning an Olympic gold medal and setting new record is the result of your hard work, dedication and commitment,” said Naqvi.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also congratulations Nadeem for shattering Olympic records with his 92.97 meters Javelin throw and “bringing back the Gold medal for Pakistan.”

“What amazing talent the youth of Pakistan have to offer. You have made us all proud.”

Expressing her delight, Nadeem’s mother said: “I prayed a lot for my son's success.”

“The whole nation also prayed for the success of my son.”





More to follow...