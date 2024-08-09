'I'm in my over-it era,' Ushna Shah slams back at trolls over her dressing

Ushna Shah in Vienna, Austria on August 8, 2024. — Instagram/@Ushnashah

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah has responded to the endless criticism of her clothing, saying that it is not her husband who has a problem with her dressing but her followers.



The Balaa star has been a victim of online trolling and continuous scrutiny over her choice of clothing and has also responded to such remarks in the past too.

However, she now says that she is "over it" and the 'moral policing' from her Pakistani fans no longer affects her.

"A girl from a liberal background, who grew up in Canada and wore shorts etc with her friends is now married to a white man who is from a similar background and doesn’t care if she shows her legs when they’re abroad," the actor wrote on her Instagram story.

In the statement, the Pakistani star also brought up the debacle of her wedding dress and dancing on her special day caused among the Pakistani netizens.

Slamming the critics, the Cheekh actor stated that apologising for her choice of dressing on her wedding was "the biggest mistake" she had ever made, as it gave the critics an opportunity to keep bashing her for the same reason.

Ushna Shah poses on her wedding day wearing a red choli dress. — Instagram/@wardhasaleemofficial/File

Ushna said that those who found fault with her attire are the same people who "drool over" Bollywood dancers, such as Nargis Fakhri, who was also a Pakistani and a Muslim, but keep "annihilating us for having a liberal upbringing that differs from theirs".



“I’m too old to cater to your hypocrisy. I chose to live my life and be happy,” the Habs actor concluded.



It may be noted that Ushna’s red lehnga and choli attire on her wedding sparked outrage in the country as some found it a beacon of Indian culture. The online criticism drove the actor to offer an apology for 'hurting the sentiments' of her fans and later deactivating her account to take a break from the commotion.



