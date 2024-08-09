Mawra's surfing skills overshadowed by wave of criticism on swimsuit

Mawra Hocane poses for a picture at a beach in Hawaii. — Instagram/@mawrellous

Nothing on social media goes unnoticed, especially for celebrities across the world and particularly in Pakistan who face criticism for violating the so-called cultural and societal norms, but the positive side seldom gets appreciation from the netizens.



Recently, Pakistani heart-throb actor Mawra Hocane came under hot water for wearing a swimsuit for surfing on a beach in Hawaii.

The Sabaat actor had a perfect summer vacation on the Pacific Ocean island as she shared on her official Instagram account.

"I’ve got WINGS to fly… HAWAI’I surfer girl," the actor captioned the Instagram post that contained several images and videos from the beach day.

Mawra wore a blue and green swimsuit in accordance with the occasion and though it wasn't revealing as such, netizens found her dressing inappropriate.

View the entire content of Mawra's post here:

What drew the attention of some users in her comments section was the leggings that she wore under the swimming costume. Technically, Mawra's entire legs were covered and the clothing didn't show any skin, but the seamlessness of the tights drew the netizens' ire.



Meanwhile, the main highlight of the post — her surfing skills — something that isn't everyone's cup of tea, was overshadowed by the commentary on the clothing.

The Nauroz actor surfed confidently while maintaining her balance on the surfboard.

However, there were also those who appreciated Mawra for keeping her attire in line with societal values and praised her for her modesty.

It seems like Mawra has been living her days to the fullest as she has been posting some glimpses from the trip abroad she is having with her friends.