Bangladesh cricket team to arrive early in Pakistan than planned

Bangladesh cricket team's players during a Test against Sri Lanka in 2024. — AFP/File

Bangladesh’s cricket team is set to arrive in Pakistan early as confirmed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday.



Previously, the team was scheduled to land in Islamabad on August 17 but will now arrive in Lahore on August 13.

The PCB had invited the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to send their team early, ensuring they have adequate and fair training opportunities ahead of the ICC World Test Championship matches.

The Tigers will feature in the two ICC World Test Championship matches scheduled to be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi from August 21 to August 25 and August 30 to September 3 respectively, the board revealed.

They will start training at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from August 14 to 16 then they will make their way to Rawalpindi on August 17 to participate in more practice sessions from August 18 to 20.

“Sports is not only about winning and losing, it’s also about camaraderie. I remain confident that the extra training sessions in Lahore will allow the players to showcase their best skills and talent on the global stage," Salman Naseer, PCB Chief Operating Officer stated.

“We are delighted that the BCB have accepted our offer and we look forward to welcoming the Bangladesh men’s cricket team in Lahore on August 13 with our traditional hospitality. This will allow them to have three additional days of training and practice at one of our iconic venues before proceeding to Islamabad as originally planned,” he added.

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury Chief Executive of BCB presented his gratitude to the PCB for allowing the Bangladesh cricket team to travel to Pakistan earlier than planned.

"This will certainly help the players to acclimate to the conditions and prepare better for the ICC World Test Championship series," the chief executive stated.

Bangladesh last toured the country in 2020 when they played three T20Is in Lahore and one Test in Rawalpindi.

They also came to Pakistan for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 where they played two matches against Pakistan and Afghanistan.