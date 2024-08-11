'Pakistani Iron Brother' — Chinese citizens on Arshad Nadeem's Olympic win

Arshad Nadeem poses with the national flag after winning the gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw final event in Paris Olympics 2024 at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 08, 2024. — Reuters

Star athlete Arshad Nadeem has not only left millions of Pakistanis jubilant with his triumph in the Paris Olympics 2024 — where he secured gold medal in the men's javelin throw event, he has also made a lasting impact on the neighbouring country with Chinese netizens heaping praise on the Olympian.



With his win in the mega tournament, Nadeem ended the 40-year-long gold medal drought with a record-breaking 92.97 metres throw — a new world record — and was bestowed with a national hero's welcome upon his return to the country late Saturday night.



Top officials, including provincial and federal ministers, the Olympic hero's family and his fans in large numbers arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport to receive Nadeem.

Social media platforms in Pakistan have been flooded with messages of admiration with people paying homage to the 27-year-old Olympian for making the nation proud.

Born and raised in a mud brick house in Mian Channu — an impoverished corner of rural Punjab and forced as a young man to train in local wheat fields with homemade javelins — Nadeem's journey has also captured the hearts of Chinese citizens who have termed him "Ba Tie" (Pakistani Iron Brother") on various social media platforms.



Chinese viewers took to social media to laud the athlete's impressive record-breaking throw which surpassed the previous record of 90.57-metre throw by Netherlands' Andreas Thorkildsen at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

"He has given wings to the javelin [...] incredible! He's a hero [...] congrats Iron Brother!" said an elated Chinese commentator, reported China Economic Net.

The Chinese netizens even went as far ahead as creating a tag "Nadeem surprises his coach's sunglasses off" on Weibo — Beijing's version of X — which amassed tens of millions of views.

Arshad Nadeem celebrates after setting a new Olympic record in the men's javelin throw event at Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France on August 08, 2024. — Reuters

"OMG the coach's reaction is adorable; he couldn’t believe his eyes!" said a user while referring to the reaction of Nadeem's coach to the athlete's massive throw.

It is to be noted that the javelin thrower's feat ended Pakistan's 32-year Olympic medal drought as the national hockey team clinched bronze at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992.

The country, since its Olympic debut at the London Games in 1948, has won a total of 11 medals and won its last gold medal in the Los Angeles Olympics 1984 courtesy of the men's field hockey team.