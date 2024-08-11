Photo: Katy Perry's strict rules for Orlando Bloom ahead of new album laid bare

Katy Perry is reportedly keeping Orlando Bloom from flaunting his bare physique.

An insider recently shared with Life & Style, “Katy made it clear to Orlando that she didn’t want another naked viral moment.”

They also said, “She’s more conservative compared to Orlando, who is very comfortable with his body and would prefer to be naked all the time if he could!”

The source went on to explain, “It’s not just about keeping Orlando’s body under wraps.”

Nonetheless, the source explained that the songstress wants to make sure that she remains the center of attention until her new work comes out.

“Katy also wants to ensure that the focus remains on her and her upcoming album, which is set for release later this year,” the insider noted.

Wrapping up the chat, the insider stated that Katy “knows the importance of managing public attention!” and used her wisdom to catch the spotlight when the time comes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Katy Perry’s 6th studio album has been titled 143 and is slated to be released on September 20th 2024.