BCB announces 16-member Bangladesh squad for two Tests against Pakistan

Bangladesh Test team and veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan during a Test match. — Reuters/File

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-player squad for the two-match Test series against Pakistan that is scheduled to start on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

The squad was revealed on Sunday. The series will be played as part of the World Test Championship that began in 2023 and will end in 2025.

“The emphasis was on picking our best players for this version. This is a well-balanced squad. The likes of Mushfiqur [Rahim], Mominul [Haque] and Shakib [Al Hasan] have played 216 matches combined and there is no substitute for that kind of experience,” Gazi Ashraf Hossain, Chairman of National Selection Panel BCB, stated.

The BCB stated that Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the Bangladeshi squad against Pakistan, also that the squad has five fast bowlers in it.

“We have selected five pacers mindful of the fact that Taskin Ahmed will only play the second Test," the chairman selection committee BCB stated.

Veteran pacer Taskin Ahmed will also be seen in action with the Bangladesh A-Team during the second four-day game.

"He hasn’t bowled in a Test since June last year and we have decided to include him in the A-Team for the second four-dayer against Pakistan A to get him into the rhythm for longer version matches,” Hossain stated regarding Taskin’s selection.

Bangladesh Test squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumar Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed.

Pakistan Test Squad

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Series schedule

1st Test: August 21-25, Pindi Cricket Stadium.

2nd Test: August 30 to September 4, National Bank Stadium.