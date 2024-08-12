Miley Cyrus delivers tearjerker as Disney's Youngest-Ever Legend

Miley Cyrus delivers tearjerker speech as Disney's Youngest-Ever Legend

Miley Cyrus was in tears with her own emotional acceptance speech on being honoured as Disney's 'Youngest-Ever Legend.'



Lainey Wilson called Miley onto the stage to perform her own lively rendition of the Hannah Montana classic The Best of Both Worlds on the stage of D30 Expo in Anaheim.

“Miley, I want to thank you for never being afraid to step outside the box, always staying true to yourself, and most importantly, always kicking butt.”

Miley then took the stage with her a legendary acceptance speech that rolled tears down her own face.

“I’m gonna let everybody get on a little Disney Legend secret. I’m the one that tells you what you’re not supposed to know. And what I want to say, is that legends get scared, too. I’m scared right now, but the difference is we do it anyway, and all of you can do that every single day," she said on the stage.

"It’s legendary to be afraid and do it anyway. There is no such thing as failure when you try,” Cyrus added as she wiped away tears.

“In 2005, Disney was on a mission to rebuild the company. That’s why they hired Bob Iger, and me,” Cyrus continued with a laugh, recalling the process of being cast in Hannah Montana.

“I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana,” Cyrus said. “This award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing, loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality to quote the legend herself, ‘This is the life,'” she added, referencing the Hannah Montana song of the same name.

Besides Miley, many other Disney alums were conferred the honour that night, including costume designer Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Disney Parks cast member Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Marvel comic artist Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, animator Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, imagineer Joe Rohde and John Williams.