Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes on The Rhino in new ‘Kraven the Hunter' trailer

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2024

Sony has surprise-dropped a new trailer for Kraven the Hunter at midnight PT on Wednesday August 14.

New James Bond Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes on the Marvel villain, who's seen fighting Alessandro Nivola‘s The Rhino.

The movie is set to feature Kraven’s villain origin story. Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff, whose cruel father leaves him for the dead when he’s attacked by a lion. However, the bite grants Sergei superpowers and he becomes the protector of the animal kingdom.

Directed by J.C. Chandor, Kraven the Hunter also stars Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger, Christopher Abbott and Russell Crowe as Nikolai Kravinoff.

The synopsis reads: “Kraven the Hunter is the visceral, action-packed origin story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.”

After multiple delays in the release, the upcoming Rated R film will be released on December 13 this year. 

