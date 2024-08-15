Pete Davidson commits to mental wellness program despite exit speculation

Pete Davidson committed to mental wellness program despite exit speculation

Pete Davidson has not called it quits with his mental wellness program its been reported.

The actor and comedian, 30, recently sparked rumours of a formal exit when The Sun reported on Wednesday that Pete was leaving his treatment 'the other day' within just two weeks of signup.

However, a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum told otherwise to Page Six on Wednesday night.

“Pete remains in his treatment program and would appreciate privacy at this time while he focuses on bettering his mental health,” the insider disclosed to the outlet.

The insider iterated that Pete is punctual with checkups and self-aware of his needs when it comes to mental wellbeing.

“Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening,” a person close to the comedian told Page Six at the time.

“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it,” another added.

As per The Sun, Pete's latest stint with rehab coincided with his split from actress Madelyn Cline.

The outlet also reported that he entered the institution after he had “gotten rid of everyone who once surrounded him.”

The pair were first linked in September 2023 and were reported to have parted ways in July of this year.

As per People, the star entered rehab at the end of July to work on his mental health.