Nadia Bartel makes rare statement about her new beau post divorce

Nadia Bartel shared her personal thoughts on her life after divorce while also discussing her new romance.

The former WAG recently spoke about her life and her new boyfriend, Peter Dugmore, in a video shared on her Instagram.

During the clip, the 38-year-old talked to her fans while applying fake tan and dressed in a workout gear.

In regards to her divorce from Jimmy Bartel, the Australian model stated, “I felt like my life had ended, which is silly to think now. You do think you'll never be able to date again – I know I did feel like that. I felt like having two small children and not having time for anything else.”

Nadia continued by admitting, “It was really hard for me as well because I'd been with my ex since I was 22 or 23, so to even think about dating again felt like the most foreign thing to me, and I didn't even know how I'd handle any of that.”

It is worth mentioning that the designer went on to say that she “didn't even want to meet anyone” and she was “so happy with her two boys.”



However, her point of views and interests were changed after getting a text on Instagram from Peter.

In that regards, Bartel confessed, "I don't usually respond to Instagram messages, and I don't know if it was because I was feeling lonely, but I responded."

Additionally, the Australian model admitted that she was in a good place with her "mental health" and she didn't herself to put in a position where she could get "hurt again."

As per Daily Mail, the Henne designer met up with Peter at The Tan, a park in Melbourne, and stated they have been together ever since.