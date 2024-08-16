Pink shares sneak peek into her Big Apple adventures with son

Pink and her son, Jameson, had some sweet special moments in the Big Apple.



The 44-year-old pop superstar and her 7-year-old son, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart, spent some time together in the New York City.

Pink took to her Instagram to post a reel, featuring her adventures with son, Jameson, in the city.

The clip started with a nighttime shot taken on a plane that she captioned, "20 hours in NYC with my little man."

Next came a smiling Jameson as the mother-son duo sat inside Bubby's restaurant in Downtown N.Y.C together while Pink wrote over the image,"Bubbys for the win with this dreamboat."

Another shot showed the the little man as he posed with his mom and held a pancake almost the same size as his head.

Furthermore, after finishing up their meal, Jameson hit up a jungle gym outdoors while the Raise Your Glass singer wrote over the snap, "Alrighty lets climb some stuff," as her son stood near the top of the outdoor piece of playground equipment.

As the reel came to an end, the final snap featured a sweet selfie of herself and Jameson sitting in the audience for The Play That Goes Wrong, which the singer revealed she was a big fan of.



In terms of the caption, the Trustfall singer wrote with a heart eyes emoji, "Thanks for the memories NYC we love you."

It is pertinent to mention that besides Jameson, Pink and Hart also share a daughter, Willow, who wasn't present on the Big Apple trip because she's busy with her own theater endeavors, as per People.