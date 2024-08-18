Pak vs Ban: PCB shifts Karachi Test to Rawalpindi due to National Stadium renovations

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan reacts as a Bangladesh player plays a shot during a Test match. — AFP/File

Decision made after consultations with construction experts: PCB.

National Stadium was set to host second Test from Aug 30-Sept 3.

Series between Shaheens and Bangladesh to continue in Islamabad.



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shifted the second Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh from Karachi to Rawalpindi due to ongoing renovations and upgradation work at the National Stadium.



"Given that construction must continue uninterrupted to ensure the venue is operationally ready for the Champions Trophy 2025, the PCB, after consulting all stakeholders and reviewing operational and logistical matters, has decided to hold both Tests in Rawalpindi", the board said in a statement on Sunday.



The development comes days after the board announced its decision to prohibit spectators in the second Test which was set to take place from August 30 to September 3 in Karachi.

Furthermore, the ticket sales for the match were also suspended with PCB saying that the fans who had already purchased tickets would receive a full refund, which would be automatically processed and credited back to their accounts.

It is to be noted that the board, while allocating Rs12.80 billion, has undertaken major upgradation of Karachi's National Stadium, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium which are set to host Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier this week, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi approved the venues' designs during his visit to BDP Pattern's London head office, a renowned architectural company based in the United Kingdom.

The design of Karachi's stadium, which has come to the fore, indicates that the stadium will be renovated in two phases and hints that a fresh building will be built right in front of the main structure. Reports suggest that the new infrastructure will host VIP boxes, a gallery, media boxes and boxes for families of those playing. The two dressing rooms can also be shifted to the new building.

Moreover, the stadium will have a roof all across the structure. The roof will be installed during the second phase of the construction.

So far, the scoreboard building has been revamped at the National Stadium including the enclosures of Iqbal Qasim and Naseem-ul-Ghani.

Elaborating on the decision to shift the match to Rawalpindi, the PCB said: "We have been guided by the construction experts on the timelines for the readiness of the venue. They advised that while construction could continue during playing hours, the resulting noise pollution would disturb the cricketers. Additionally, the dust from the construction work could also affect the health and well-being of the players, officials, broadcasters, and media."

With the match now shifted to Rawalpindi, which will also host the first clash between the Green Shirts and the visitors from August 21 to 25, the fans will now be able to spectate the two-match series.

Furthermore, the board has clarified that the series between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh A will continue as usual in Islamabad.