Prince William’s harsh decision leaves Prince Harry in tears

Prince William and Prince Harry’s feud has reached to the point of not going back as the Prince of Wales has no place for his ‘rebellious’ younger brother in his life.



While William is firm on his decision of never forgiving his brother for his attacks on the Royal family, the Duke of Sussex spends most of his time looking back and misses his brother.

Speaking with The Sunday Times, a pal of William has revealed that Harry was hoping for a reunion ahead of his 40th birthday.

However, William's focus has shifted to his family and father, King Charles with the friend stating that Harry is no longer a topic of conversation.

They claimed that the Duke’s milestone birthday is next month but instead of making plans, "all he does is spend time looking back.”

"I always said the brothers would be there for each other at the end of the day, and that’s been proven wrong so far," the pal told the publication.

Another friend of the Prince of Wales added, "Harry simply cannot do without his brother,” before adding that William does not share the same sentiments.

"This year his focus has very much been on his wife, his children and his father," they added. "His brother isn’t really something that’s discussed.”