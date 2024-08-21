 
Geo News

Simon Cowell made Howie Mandel feel 'abused' amid playful buzzer moment

Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel shared a playful moment while pushing Golden Buzzer at America's Got Talent

By
Web Desk
|

August 21, 2024

Simon Cowell made Howie Mandel feel 'abused' amid playful buzzer moment

Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel had a little playful moment while pushing Golden Buzzer during the episode of America’s Got Talent on NBC.

Simon reached over and tried to push Howie Mandel's Golden Buzzer for Airfootworks from Japan as he said, “I am just about to get myself fired.”

In this regards, the crowd cheered for the group of hip hop dancers and break dancers who showed off their unique style of the dance.

While Simon tried to push Howie’s buzzer, Terry Crews stated, “Okay I've got to clear this up Howie got there first, this is Howie's Golden Buzzer.”

Furthermore, when Simon rushed to the stage and Howie tried to block him, Terry added, “Simon wants to take the credit. Howie, this is your Golden Buzzer.”

In response, Howie stated, “This is mine,” while Simon went on stage to congratulate the dancers.

Later on, Terry played the replay that showed both Simon and Howie reaching for the Golden Buzzer at the same time. 

However, Howie was the one to hit the buzzer first and Howie claimed, “I feel like I've been abused.”

It is worth mentioning, Terry then announced that because of the Golden Buzzer, AirFootworks will go straight to the finals.

How Snooki and husband Jionni LaValle chill when kids are asleep
How Snooki and husband Jionni LaValle chill when kids are asleep
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's personal 'agenda' halts reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's personal 'agenda' halts reconciliation with Kate Middleton, William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive 'huge blow' at 'terrible' time video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive 'huge blow' at 'terrible' time
King Charles gives latest update about his health as monarch visits Southport video
King Charles gives latest update about his health as monarch visits Southport
Taylor Swift's fans high expectations about Travis Kelce's cameo revealed video
Taylor Swift's fans high expectations about Travis Kelce's cameo revealed
Eva Mendes reveals one thing her daughters won't travel without
Eva Mendes reveals one thing her daughters won't travel without
Jennifer Lopez' friends grown tired of her 'antics' amid divorce with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez' friends grown tired of her 'antics' amid divorce with Ben Affleck
Meghan Markle's major decision deprives Princess Lilibet of birth right
Meghan Markle's major decision deprives Princess Lilibet of birth right