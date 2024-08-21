WATCH: Shan Masood reacts strongly to his dismissal during PAK vs BAN Test

Shan Masood spotted in dressing room after his dismissal. - Screengrab/PTV

Pakistan went through a dreadful start to their opening Test against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, as the hosts were reduced to three wickets down within the first 50 deliveries after being sent into bat.



Dismissing opener Abdullah Shafique for just two runs off 14 balls, Hasan Mahmud claimed the first wicket, before Shoriful Islam struck twice in three deliveries, removing captain Shan Masood and former skipper Babar Azam for a duck.

Masood was particularly displeased with his dismissal, which occurred in the seventh over of the innings. He was seen disputing the decision with the on-field umpire. Islam bowled a delivery that was short of a length and nipped back in from outside off. Masood moved forward to defend, but the ball went through the gap and was caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das. Bangladesh appealed, but the on-field umpire initially ruled in favour of the hosts, prompting Bangladesh to opt for a review.

UltraEdge showed a spike as the ball passed the bat before hitting the pads. However, third umpire Michael Gough appeared to be in a hurry and deemed Masood out, much to the captain's fury. Masood stormed towards the on-field umpires, arguing aggressively before leaving the field.



Later, he was seen in the dressing room reviewing the replay of his dismissal and pointing out to his teammates where he believed the technology had gone wrong.

The hosts finished on 158/4 at stumps with vice-captain Shakeel unbeaten on 57* (92) while wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan made 24* (31) after Bangladesh won the toss and, electing to bowl first, destroyed the batting line of the hosts on a helpful pitch.

Earlier today, Shan Masood decided to go with the all-pace attack in the first Test in Rawalpindi with the bowling attack consisting of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah Khurram Shehzad and Mohammad Ali.



Playing XIs

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana