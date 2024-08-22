Pak vs Ban: PCB chief Naqvi hails Rizwan's 171-run knock as 'a treat to watch'

Pakistan's wicket keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan pictured with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. — PCB?File

Pakistan's wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan starred in the first innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, drawing massive praise from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi for his astounding 171-run knock.



Taking to X, the PCB chief hailed the star cricketer as an asset for Test cricket in the country, saying that Rizwan proved to be "an unstoppable force" in today's match.

He congratulated Rizwan on scoring 150 runs with the help of 9 fours and 3 maximums.

"What a treat to watch! Hoping to see his performance elevate in the coming matches as well, he has surely made Pakistani Cricket Fans proud," Naqvi wrote on X.

Screengrab of Mohsin Naqvi's post. — X/@MohsinnaqviC42

Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6 in the ongoing last session of day two today (Thursday). He remained unbeaten on 171 off 239 balls which included 11 fours and 3 sixes.

Vice-captain Saud Shakeel made 141 (261) which included nine fours. Shaheen Afridi chipped in with 29 off 24 balls.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud picked two wickets each while Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one each.

Earlier on day one, after being asked to bat first, the home side struggled greatly against Bangladesh’s pace attack as Abdullah Shafique (2), along with skipper Shan Masood (6) and Babar Azam (0) were dismissed inside the first 10 overs.

After losing three wickets, the hosts managed to come back in the game and Saim Ayub and Saud formed a crucial 98-run partnership that took Pakistan out of trouble.

Saim reached his first Test fifty in his third innings. He made 56 off 98 balls which included four fours and a six.