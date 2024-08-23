Drew Barrymore promises to control herself around guests

Drew Barrymore is addressing a complaint that often emerged in her namesake show, which states that she gets a bit too close to her guests.



Promising to change her way, the daytime talk show host said, “I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point."

“Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me?, she told ET. "I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people,” adding, “It’s not everyone’s favorite, but I’m sorry to those people.”

Her acknowledgment of the issue comes after some viewers objected to the way she conducted interviews on The Drew Barrymore Show, pointing to her getting touchy-feely with her guests.

One such instance was in last year when Drew went close to Oprah Winfrey and held her hand.

The move prompted some criticism; however, the ex-host flatly rejected any discomfort when she was asked about the matter.

“Not a bit. I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm. I went home and told Stedman, ‘You’ve gotta stroke my arm,’” she told TMZ. “I’ve never seen her do that, but I thought it was endearing.”