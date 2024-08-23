Meghan Markle, Prince Harry establishing their 'own royal family' amid rift with King Charles, William

A former royal butler has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could offer olive branch to King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton amid ongoing health worries of the monarch and the Princess of Wales.



According to OK! Magazine, former royal butler Grant Harrold, while speaking on behalf of Slingo, said: "You do wonder whether this is them trying to almost establish a little principality, a little royal kingdom. Or, are they going to surprise everyone, rekindle the relationship with the British royal family? It’s possible, but I doubt it."

Commenting on their Colombia visit, the former butler said, "I think they’re likely to continue with trips such as this, more charity work, but you never really know."

"The Sussex brand is a slightly unknown area, it’s slightly uncharted territory — we’ve never really had anything like this before, they’re almost establishing their own royal family", Harrold warned the Firm.

The royal butler’s claims came nearly a week after Prince Harry and Meghan visited Colombia where the California-based royal couple received 'memorable and heartfelt' welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez.