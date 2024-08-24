Shaheen Afridi, wife Ansha blessed with baby boy

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi with his wife Ansha Afridi during Nikah ceremony on February 4, 2023. — X/@SAfridiOfficial

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi and his wife Ansha Afridi have welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Saturday while the dad participates in the ongoing two-Test series against Bangladesh.

The cricketer received warm wishes from teammates and fans on social media upon the arrival of his first child, whom the couple named, Ali Yar.

With the arrival of Ali Yar, Ansha's father, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, has finally become a grandfather.

The 24-year-old pacer, who is currently participating in the two-Test series against Bangladesh, is set to depart from Rawalpindi for Karachi tomorrow (Sunday) night, to join his wife after the conclusion of the first Test.

He will re-join his teammates before the second Test starts on August 30.



Shaheen tied the knot with Ansha in February 2023 when their nikkah was solemnised at a local mosque in Karachi in the presence of close relatives of both families.

Later, in September 2023, the couple held their wedding ceremony at a local hall in Karachi and hosted the Valima reception ceremony in the capital city of Islamabad.

National team players and former cricketers attended the couple's wedding festivities, adding a touch of cricketing glamour to the celebration.

Notable attendees included Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, and Haris Rauf, who came to convey their best wishes to the newlyweds.

In addition to the aforementioned cricketing luminaries, the ceremony saw the presence of Naseem Shah, Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Rizwan, who added to the festivities with their warm wishes and congratulatory messages.