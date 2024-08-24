 
Pakistan to miss IBSF World U17, U21 Snooker Championship after New Delhi denies visa

PBSA lodges formal protest with IBSF over withholding of Pakistani contingent's travel documents

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

August 24, 2024

A representational image showing a snooker player taking a shot. — Pexels/File
KARACHI: Pakistan's snooker team was forced to miss the IBSF World U17 and U21 Snooker Championship in Bangalore after Indian authorities denied the necessary visas to the contingent. 

Confirming the development, the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA) has expressed deep regret over the missed opportunity.

The PBSA's confirmation comes as the national contingent, which included body's Chairman Alamgir A Shaikh, referee Naveed Kapadia, and three young players Ahsan Ramzan, M Hasnain Akhtar, and M Hamza Ilyas was all set to participate in the prestigious event.

It is to be noted that despite receiving clearance from the Pakistan Sports Board and other relevant authorities, the team was unable to proceed due to the visa refusal for the event which is slated to commence today and will continue till August 31.

Meanwhile, the PBSA has lodged a formal protest with the Billiard and Snooker Federation of India and the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF), criticising the decision to withhold travel documents from the Pakistani team.

The body has expressed disappointment over the situation, as they were eager to represent Pakistan on the global stage.

"This is a significant setback not only for our team but also for the international snooker community," said a PBSA spokesperson.

"Our players had a strong chance of securing medals, and their absence is deeply disappointing," he added.

